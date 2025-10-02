Search operations completed in Odesa. Bad weather claimed the lives of 10 people

Rescuers have completed search operations after the large-scale storm in Odesa. Emergency and recovery measures are currently underway in the city.

This was reported by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko.

At more than 60 sites in the city, the State Emergency Service specialists have already completely pumped out the water and prepared the infrastructure for further restoration. Work is continuing on about 30 more.

The number of victims of the disaster has not increased since yesterday, with a total of ten people killed. Over 380 people were rescued.

The largest bodies of water have gathered in underground parking lots. Eliminating flooding in these areas is the most difficult. Almost 130 motor pumps are in operation, and additional forces from other regions have also been involved. More than 15 000 cubic meters of water have already been pumped out of the parking lots alone.

Regarding shelters: out of 42 flooded shelters, 40 have already been drained and prepared for use. Work is still ongoing at two sites.

1 6









Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

On September 30, heavy rains covered the Odesa region. The situation was most difficult in Odesa and the Odesa district. Almost two monthsʼ worth of precipitation was recorded there in one day. This caused flooding of streets and damage to municipal infrastructure. There were problems with electricity supply in the region.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.