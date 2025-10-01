9 people died in the Odesa region due to bad weather. Among the victims is a family with a child (UPD)

On Tuesday, September 30, heavy rains lashed the Odesa region. 9 people, including a child, died as a result of the storm.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service.

Among the victims of the storm is a family of 5. According to Marнna Averina, a spokeswoman for the State Emergency Service, the family lived on the ground floor of the house. They were covered by a wave and were unable to get out.

Three women walking along the road also died. They were covered by a wave and swept away by the current. All the deceased were residents of Odesa.

Rescuers spent the whole night evacuating people from water traps, removing cars, pumping water out of buildings, and searching for the missing girl, who was found in the morning.

A total of 362 people were rescued and 227 vehicles were evacuated. The State Emergency Service deployed 255 rescuers and 68 pieces of equipment. The work is ongoing.

The situation in Odesa and the Odesa region was the most difficult. Almost two monthsʼ worth of precipitation was recorded there in one day. This caused flooding of streets and damage to municipal infrastructure. There were problems with electricity supply in the region.

According to weather forecasters, the downpour will continue on October 1.