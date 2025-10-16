In Odesa, an acting mayor was appointed to replace Trukhanov, who was stripped of his citizenship

Since October 16, Secretary of the Odesa City Council Ihor Koval has become the acting mayor of Odessa.

The corresponding order appeared on the website of the Odesa City Council.

Koval replaced Hennadiy Trukhanov, the mayor of Odessa, who was recently stripped of his citizenship for holding a Russian passport.

What preceded

The SBU announced on October 14 that the Ukrainian citizenship of Odessa Mayor Gennady Trukhanov was terminated because it was determined that he is a citizen of the Russian Federation and has a valid Russian passport.

According to the SBU, in December 2015 he received a Russian passport.

The special service says that in 2017, Trukhanovʼs representatives filed a complaint with Russian authorities — a court in the Moscow region revoked the validity of his internal passport.

At the same time, the court noted that a person does not lose Russian citizenship even when he or she cancels or renounces this document, if it was obtained legally.

The day before, on October 13, an electronic petition appeared on the president’s website demanding the termination of Ukrainian citizenship of Odesa Mayor Gennady Trukhanov. It collected the required number of signatures in less than 24 hours. Journalists have long claimed that Trukhanov holds a Russian passport, but he denies this.

Gennady Trukhanov himself says that he will appeal the decision to deprive him of Ukrainian citizenship in the Supreme Court, and "if that is not enough" — in the European Court of Human Rights.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.