Petition to strip Odesa Mayor Trukhanov of citizenship garners 25 000 signatures in less than a day

A petition demanding to terminate the Ukrainian citizenship of Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov was supported by 25 000 people in less than 24 hours.

The petition itself appeared on the website of the President of Ukraine on October 13.

The author of the petition emphasizes that journalistic investigations have repeatedly revealed information about Trukhanovʼs possession of a Russian passport and a Russian tax number, which indicates dual citizenship.

He also recalled that the mayor publicly defended monuments with Russian symbols, and about the tragedy in Odesa on September 30, 2025, when people died due to bad weather and inadequate information. The author believes that this event further undermined trust in the mayor.

"We ask you to verify the fact of dual citizenship and, if confirmed, apply the mechanisms provided for by law. A person with the citizenship of an aggressor state cannot hold an elected position in Ukraine," the appeal states.

Journalists from the “Slidstvo.Info” project claimed that Trukhanov allegedly had a Russian passport back in 2016. And in September 2024, blogger and volunteer Serhii Sternenko wrote about this, claiming that Trukhanov probably applied for a Russian bank card on February 9, 2022. Trukhanov himself denies having Russian citizenship.

On October 12, 2025, Trukhanov complained that a commission under the President of Ukraine was planning to consider the issue of depriving him of Ukrainian citizenship. The mayor himself denies having a Russian passport.

