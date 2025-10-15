Zelenskyy created a city military administration in Odessa. Who headed it?

President Volodymyr Zelensky has established a city military administration in Odesa.

The corresponding decree appeared on the website of the President of Ukraine.

Zelensky appointed Serhiy Lysak, who had headed the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration since February 2023.

Сергій Лисак / Facebook

By previous decrees, the president dismissed Lysak from the post of head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration and assigned his duties to his deputy, Vladyslav Haivanenko.

What preceded

Earlier, a petition to create a military administration in Odesa had collected the required 25,000 signatures. On the afternoon of October 14, Zelensky stated that the decision to create a city military administration is made only upon the submission of the regional military administration or military command. At that time, no such submissions had been received.

In the evening, Zelensky stripped the citizenship of Odessa Mayor Gennady Trukhanov. The SBU claims that he is a Russian citizen and has a Russian passport, a copy of which is in the special services. In an evening address, the president announced that a military administration would be created in the city.

1 5







Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

Trukhanov denies that he has Russian citizenship. He says that until the city council terminates his mandate, he “will continue to exercise his powers as the mayor elected by the community.” He plans to appeal the president’s decision to the Supreme Court, and “if that’s not enough,” to the European Court of Human Rights.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.