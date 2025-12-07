Detention of the MP Skorokhod, release of Maghamedrasulovs and launch of the “3000 kilometers through Ukraine” program. Weekly digest

This week, law enforcement officers detained the MP Anna Skorokhod on suspicion of extorting a bribe, the NABU detective Ruslan Maghamedrasulov and his father Sentyabr were released from pretrial detention, and “Ukrzaliznytsia” launched the first stage of the "3000 kilometers through Ukraine" program.

Babel has compiled the main events of the week so that you can stay up to date with the news.

Maghamedrasulovsʼ release from pre-trial detention center

NABU detective Ruslan Maghamedrasulov was released from custody on December 3. On the eve, his father — Sentyabr — was transferred from the pre-trial detention center to night house arrest.

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko stated that the prosecutorʼs office asked the court to change the preventive measures because the risks have decreased: the main investigative actions have been completed, witnesses have been questioned, evidence has been secured, and the suspect has complied with his duties.

He also confirmed what Babel wrote — the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office has taken the materials of the Maghamedrasulov case from SBU, although the investigation of the case remains with the special service. Kravchenko said that after the verification is completed, the materials will be returned to SBU.

Ruslan and Sentyabr Maghamedrasulov are accused of illegal business with the Russian Federation, the sale of industrial hemp to Dagestan, and Ruslana separately — in transactions with conversion centers. The father and son do not admit guilt, and Ruslan Maghamedrasulov and his defense insist that the authorities opened cases against them only to put pressure on NABU and compromise him.

The head of the NABU detective group Oleksandr Abakumov reported in November that Maghamedrasulov helped obtain a number of evidence in the “Energoatom” corruption case.

The first stage is 3000 km from “Ukrzaliznytsia”

On Wednesday, December 3, the “Ukrzaliznytsia” app became available to buy tickets for the “3000 Kilometers Through Ukraine” program. At the initial stage, the program focuses on routes to and from frontline cities. The first routes under this program departed on December 5. In order to buy a ticket, you need to install or update the application and select a route.

3000 kilometers are not necessarily used in December 2025. “Ukrzaliznytsia” will offer the largest number of seats in January, February, October, and November.

IAEA statement on the Chornobyl NPP

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on December 6 that the protective arch over the destroyed fourth unit of the Chornobyl NPP can no longer fully contain radioactive materials after a drone strike in February. Ukraine says a Russian drone carrying explosives hit the facility. Moscow denies this.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said that while the archʼs structural integrity was not damaged, its protective capacity was "significantly reduced". Partial repairs have been made, but a full restoration is needed.

Detention of the MP Skorokhod

On December 6, SBU, NABU, and SAPO reported that they had exposed a criminal group led by the MP of Ukraine. Her name is not disclosed, but according to a source for Babel, it is the MP from the "For the Future" group Hanna Skorokhod.

Investigators believe that she and her accomplices extorted $250 000 from the businessman. The MPʼs home was searched, and she confirmed this on social media. Skorokhod herself speaks of "direct pressure on the opposition" and an attempt to block her political activities.

On December 7, SAPO reported that her assistant was remanded in custody by the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) with the alternative of bail of UAH 4 542 000.

Attacks on the Kherson TPP

The Russians attacked the Kherson TPP several times during the week. After its shutdown, 470 homes were left without heat — more than 40 500 subscribers.

“Naftogaz” said that the station was effectively destroyed after the attack on December 3. Local authorities are currently looking for an alternative source of heat for the houses that were connected to the TPP and are negotiating with partners to provide Kherson residents with electric heaters.

