You can already buy tickets for the “3000 km across Ukraine” program in the “Ukrzaliznytsia” app

On December 3, the “Ukrzaliznytsia” app became available to buy tickets for the “3000 km across Ukraine” program.

The company reported this on Telegram.

The program is initially focused on routes to and from frontline cities. The first routes under this program will depart on December 5. To buy a ticket, you need to install or update the application and select a route.

The company clarified that additional funds from the state budget are not allocated for this program, but "compensators" are used so that “Ukrzaliznytsia” receives additional income.

According to “Ukrzaliznytsia”, in the first hour, more than 30 000 Ukrainians activated the program, purchasing a thousand tickets. The most popular were flights from Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv.

You can only issue a ticket for yourself and your child. It is not possible to issue one for adult relatives or friends.

Children over 5 years old also receive their own 3000 km. To do this, they must be added to an adultʼs account in "Diia" — the childʼs birth certificate must be uploaded there.

The program offers reserved seats, compartment seats, regional trains, and second class Intercity trains. It covers only the cost of travel. Bedding, tea, transportation of animals, luggage, and other additional services are paid separately.

3000 kilometers do not have to be used in December 2025. “Ukrzaliznytsia” will offer the largest number of seats in January, February, October, and November.

The unused balance of 3000 kilometers can later be converted into bonus "hugs" in the “Ukrzaliznytsia” loyalty program — "Iron Friends".

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky instructed the government to prepare a "winter support" package for Ukrainians, which, in particular, included the "UZ-3000" program and a one-time payment of 1000 hryvnias.

In total, 14 million Ukrainians have already applied for money: 11.4 million applied through “Diia”, over 700 000 independently through “Ukrposhta”, and for another 1.8 million people on the social list, the funds will be credited automatically.

