Kherson TPP stopped due to shelling, thousands of people left without heat

The Russians have been regularly attacking the Kherson thermal power plant (TPP) with drones and artillery for the past two days, causing it to suspend operations.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin.

The station was seriously damaged by Russian strikes: premises and equipment were damaged.

After the TPP stopped, 470 homes were left without heat — thatʼs over 40.5 thousand subscribers.

Local authorities are currently looking for an alternative source of heat for houses that were connected to the TPP and are negotiating with partners to provide Kherson residents with electric heaters.

Russian attacks on Ukraineʼs energy sector

In October, Russia intensified attacks on Ukrainian energy systems, and emergency power outages began to be introduced in various regions due to strikes.

Particularly long outages across the country occurred after the shelling on November 19. At that time, all three nuclear power plants of Ukraine operating in controlled territory lost connection to one of the high-voltage power lines. They returned to normal operation only a week later.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.