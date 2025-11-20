3 Ukrainian nuclear power plants have reduced electricity production — the number of power outages has increased sharply across the country

After the Russian shelling on November 19, all three Ukrainian nuclear power plants operating in controlled territory lost connection to one of the high-voltage power lines.

This is stated on the IAEA website.

Two stations — Khmelnytskyi and Rivne — reduced electricity production at the beginning of the month due to hostilities. And on November 19, they reduced generation even more.

The South Ukrainian NPP also lost its connection to the high-voltage line. Plant workers reported that they had spotted 11 drones one kilometer from the site overnight.

And on the morning of November 20, the Ministry of Energy reported that the Russians attacked energy facilities in Chernihiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv regions.

As a result, longer than usual power outage schedules were in effect across Ukraine today. And at around 3:00 p.m., Ukrenergo announced that emergency power outages were being implemented across most of the country.

In October, Russia intensified attacks on Ukrainian energy systems, and emergency power outages began to be introduced in various regions due to strikes.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.