Three Ukrainian nuclear power plants have returned electricity production to normal

Electricity production has returned to normal at all three nuclear power plants controlled by Ukraine.

This was reported by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

There are a total of 15 operating units at four stations at Ukrainian nuclear power plants:

four — in the Rivne plant;

three — in the Pivdennoukrainska;

two — in the Khmelnytskyi;

six — in occupied Zaporizhzhia.

Currently, only one of the nine units (excluding the ZNPP) is operating at reduced capacity. In addition, repairmen have restored all high-voltage lines that were damaged by Russian shelling.