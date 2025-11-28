News

Three Ukrainian nuclear power plants have returned electricity production to normal

Author:
Oleksandr Bulin
Date:
Three Ukrainian nuclear power plants have returned electricity production to normal

Electricity production has returned to normal at all three nuclear power plants controlled by Ukraine.

This was reported by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

There are a total of 15 operating units at four stations at Ukrainian nuclear power plants:

  • four — in the Rivne plant;
  • three — in the Pivdennoukrainska;
  • two — in the Khmelnytskyi;
  • six — in occupied Zaporizhzhia.

Currently, only one of the nine units (excluding the ZNPP) is operating at reduced capacity. In addition, repairmen have restored all high-voltage lines that were damaged by Russian shelling.

  • Three nuclear power plants reduced their capacity on November 19, after a massive Russian attack. At that time, power outages were sharply increased across the country. Workers at the Pivdennoukrainska Nuclear Power Plant reported finding 11 drones a kilometer from the site.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.