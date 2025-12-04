The Prosecutor General commented on the case of NABU detective Maghamedrasulov

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko reported that NABU detective Ruslan Maghamedrasulov was released from custody, and his father Sentyabr was transferred to night house arrest, as the risks of hindering the investigation have decreased.

He reported this in a telegram.

Also, according to Kravchenko, the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office did not take the proceedings from SBU, but requested materials to assess the status of the case. After the review is completed, the materials will be returned to the SBU.

Yesterday, this information was confirmed to Babel by SBU, the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office, and the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), whose investigators are also part of the interdepartmental group.

Maghamedrasulovʼs case

On July 21, law enforcement officers conducted mass searches at NABU and SAPO. NABU reported at the time that the searches were conducted without a court order. In particular, Maghamedrasulov was detained then.

Ruslan and his father — Sentyabr Maghamedrasulov — are accused of illegal business with the Russian Federation and the sale of industrial hemp to Dagestan. Both are suspected of aiding and abetting an aggressor state.

The father and son do not admit guilt, and Ruslan Maghamedrasulov and his defense insist that the authorities opened cases against them only to pressure and compromise the Bureau.

In September, the detective was charged with another crime. According to investigators, he helped conversion centers with fraud.

The head of the NABU detective group Oleksandr Abakumov reported in November that Maghamedrasulov helped obtain a number of evidence in the “Energoatom” corruption case.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.