The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office has taken away the materials of the Maghamedrasulov case from SBU

All materials in the case of NABU detective Ruslan Maghamedrasulov and his father are now in the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office. They were taken from SBU, although the investigation of the case remains with the special service.

This information was confirmed to Babel by the press service of SBU, the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office (PGO), and the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), whose detectives are also part of the group of investigators.

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office requested the case materials on November 18 — this was the decision of Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko. As Babel was informed by PGO, the materials were taken to study the status of the pre-trial investigation.

They called this a common practice in the work of the prosecutorʼs office as a procedural management body and added that the investigation remains in the same bodies — the interdepartmental group of the SBU and the State Bureau of Investigation.

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office stated that on November 3, they asked the court to release Maghamedrasulov from custody because the risks had decreased: the main investigative actions had been completed, witnesses had been questioned, evidence had been secured, and the suspect had complied with his duties.

Ruslan Maghamedrasulov was released from custody on December 3, and his father — Setyabr — was released from custody the day before under night house arrest.

Maghamedrasulovʼs cade

On July 21, law enforcement officers conducted mass searches at NABU and SAPO. NABU reported at the time that the searches were conducted without a court order. In particular, Maghamedrasulov was detained then.

Ruslan and his father — Sentyabr Maghamedrasulov — are accused of illegal business with the Russian Federation and the sale of industrial hemp to Dagestan. Both are suspected of aiding and abetting an aggressor state.

The father and son do not admit guilt, and Ruslan Maghamedrasulov and his defense insist that the authorities opened cases against them only to pressure and compromise the Bureau.

In September, the detective was charged with another crime. According to investigators, he helped conversion centers with fraud.

The head of the NABU detective group Oleksandr Abakumov reported in November that Maghamedrasulov helped obtain a number of evidence in the “Energoatom” corruption case.

