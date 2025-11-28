A new housing program for displaced people is launching in Ukraine. How it works and who will receive assistance

The first stage of a new state housing assistance program for displaced people whose homes remained in temporarily occupied territories will start on December 1.

This was reported by the governmentʼs press service.

IDPs who have the status of a combatant or people with disabilities as a result of the war will be able to apply for a housing voucher worth UAH 2 million through "Diia". This voucher can be used to:

buy a home;

invest in construction;

pay the first mortgage payment;

pay off the mortgage.

Currently, displaced persons who meet the following criteria can apply:

have the status of a person with a disability as a result of war (since 2014);

have a confirmed previous place of residence in the occupied territories;

have a current IDP certificate with the address of actual residence in the territory controlled by Ukraine;

they and their family have no other housing in the controlled territories (except for an outstanding mortgage or housing in a combat zone);

did not receive housing support under other programs and do not have valid applications in “eRecovery”.

The voucher is valid for 5 years from the date of receipt. After purchasing a home, it cannot be sold or transferred to other people in any way for 5 years — this way the government will guarantee the targeted use of the funds.

Other housing programs

In August 2023, applications for the “eRecovery” program began. In October 2023, Ukrainians who renovated their housing at their own expense became eligible for compensation under the “eRecovery” service. The “eRecovery” service is also available to people with shared housing.

From December 2023, Ukrainians with housing certificates for compensation for destroyed property can apply for money reservation to buy new housing — a house or apartment.

In addition, the “eRecovery” housing certificate can be used to partially or fully cover the first installment of a preferential mortgage under the “eHouse” program. And on July 7, the authorities approved a resolution that, within the framework of the “eRecovery” program, allows commissions to remotely inspect destroyed housing in areas of active hostilities.

