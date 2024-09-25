The “eRecovery” certificate can now be used for the first payment for “eOselya”

The "eRecovery" housing certificate can now be used to partially or fully cover the first installment of a subsidized mortgage under the "eOselya" program.

This is stated on the government website.

"For example, you received a housing certificate ʼeRecoveryʼ for a destroyed home for 2 million hryvnias. However, the apartment you want to buy is more expensive and costs 3 million (for example). Previously, in this case, you had to pay extra from your own funds or choose cheaper housing, but now you can take out a preferential mortgage under the ʼeOselyaʼ program," the government explains.

The certificate can be used to pay the first installment of "eOselya", which according to the terms of the program must be at least 20% of the cost of housing. If the amount of the certificate you want to use is less than 20% of the cost of housing, the difference must be paid with your own funds.

What is "eOselya"?

The state program "eOselya" began in October 2022, it gives Ukrainians the opportunity to purchase housing with a minimum down payment of 20% and crediting for up to 20 years. The rate for contract soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and security forces, teachers, doctors and scientists is 3%, and for combatants, veterans, IDPs and all other Ukrainians without their own housing, it is 7%.

The program of the Ministry of Economy is implemented together with the Ministry of Statistics and PrJSC "Ukrfinzhytlo". The partner banks of “eOselya” are “Oschadbank”, “Privatbank”, “Ukrgasbank”, “Globus Bank”, “Sky Bank” and “Ukreximbank”.