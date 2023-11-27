The “eRecovery” service is now available for people with shared ownership

The "eRecovery" service was expanded and made available to people who had housing in common ownership.

The Ministry of Infrastructure writes about this.

Now people whose housing in common ownership is destroyed due to full-scale war need to submit one joint application to "Diia" together or several — separately.

The commission of the local self-government body will then process the application and determine the amount of compensation for each co-owner (it will depend on the share in the property). And everyone will receive their housing certificate, which can be used to buy a new apartment, house or combine it with other co-owners to buy a new joint housing.