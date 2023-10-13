A housing certificate from the “eRecovery” program was added to “Diia”

In the "Diia" application, a housing certificate appeared among the documents. It is needed by Ukrainians who applied for the "eRecovery" program with destroyed property. They will be able to view the amount of compensation in the housing certificate and start looking for a new home.

Previously, the certificate was only in the "Services" — "eRecovery" section. Now, the amount of compensation and the status of the application for "eRecovery" will be among other digital documents. You will be able to use the certificate to buy a home a little later.

On August 1, 2023, "Diia" started accepting applications for compensation for destroyed housing. Owners of destroyed housing will be able to apply for compensation for the purchase of a new apartment or house. Only individual homeowners can receive compensation:

destroyed by hostilities after February 24, 2022;

which is not subject to recovery;

located in unoccupied territory and not in the zone of active hostilities.

To submit a claim, you must first submit details of the damaged and destroyed real estate (if not already submitted) and then submit a claim for compensation using the "eRecovery" service in the application.

The submitted applications will be considered by a special commission established at local self-government bodies. The same commissions will examine the destroyed housing and make decisions on compensation. The same compensation will be provided in the form of an electronic housing certificate. It can be used to buy housing on the primary or secondary market or as an investment in future real estate.

The next stage of the assistance program will be the payment of funds for the construction of a new private house on oneʼs own plot of land. The corresponding mechanism is currently being developed.