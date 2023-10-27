Ukrainians who have renovated their home at their own expense can also apply for “eRecovery”

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed draft law No. 10063 on expanding the form of compensation for Ukrainians whose housing was damaged or destroyed due to the war.

This is stated on the website of the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament).

The law stipulates that those Ukrainians who have repaired their homes with their own money will be able to apply for payment under the "eRecovery" program.

Such payments will become available from January 1, 2024. To get them, you will need to submit an application in the application or on the "Diia" portal.

The submitted applications will be considered by a special commission established at local self-government bodies. The same commissions will examine the destroyed housing and make decisions on compensation. The same compensation will be provided in the form of an electronic housing certificate. It can be used to buy a home on the primary or secondary market or as an investment in future real estate