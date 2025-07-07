The government has allowed remote inspection of destroyed housing — this will help to obtain compensation

On July 7, 2025, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved a resolution that, within the framework of the eReconstruction program, allows commissions to remotely inspect destroyed housing in areas of active hostilities.

This was reported by the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine.

This mechanism will provide access to compensation for people who lost their homes in communities where the commissions cannot travel due to the security situation.

Remote surveying will be carried out by commissions established by local governments or regional military administrations. They will be able to use all available remote monitoring tools, including:

satellite images;

materials obtained using drone photography;

photos and videos taken on a mobile phone by the homeowner.

There are clear requirements for photos taken by applicants themselves:

the photo must be in color, clear and without defects;

the file must contain the date and time of shooting, geolocation;

the land plot on which the destroyed dwelling is located must be recorded;

general and at least 3 different angles of the dwelling, confirming the fact of destruction;

The photographs must clearly show the destroyed structures, in particular the load-bearing walls, floors, and roof;

Photos must contain identifying features of the facility: address plates, house numbers, signs, and other landmarks.

If necessary, additional confirmations can be submitted: acts of the State Emergency Service, police, eyewitness accounts. If there is enough material, the commission will draw up a remote inspection report and enter it into the Register of Damaged and Destroyed Property.

This paves the way for obtaining a housing certificate — a document that allows you to purchase a new home in a safer region. In case of successful implementation, the mechanism will be scaled up to other territories, including temporarily occupied ones.

