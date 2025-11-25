FT: Ukraine agrees to limit army size under new US ʼpeace planʼ

Ukraine has agreed to reduce the size of its Armed Forces to 800 000 servicemen.

This is reported by the Financial Times, citing sources.

In parallel, talks are underway in Abu Dhabi between representatives of the United States, Ukraine, and Russia. Washington has stepped up efforts to find a formula for ending the war, while Moscow continues to strike Ukrainian cities — Kyiv was attacked at night, killing at least six people.

As the FT notes, the most difficult points remain the issues of territories and security guarantees from the US — they must be resolved personally by Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump.

Senior Ukrainian officials close to the president confirmed to the publication that among the new conditions of the peace plan are territorial issues and a set of security guarantees from the United States.

Peace plan for Ukraine

The 28-point US peace plan was first reported by NBC News, and all of its points were published by Axios. One of the main provisions concerned territories and stipulated that Crimea, as well as the Luhansk and Donetsk regions, would be recognized as de facto Russian. The US President Donald Trump has set a deadline for approving the plan of November 27.

After the plan was leaked to the media, Ukraine, the United States, and European partners held a series of talks in Geneva, Switzerland, on November 23.

After all the meetings, the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reported “tremendous progress”. Despite Trump’s words about a deadline, Rubio allowed for a more flexible schedule that would allow for more negotiations.

Financial Times sources wrote that the American plan was reduced from 28 points to 19. It is not known exactly which provisions were removed. The Telegraph previously published an alternative plan from the EU, which contained 24 points.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the document retained the points on the need to release civilians and prisoners of war on an "all for all" basis and return Ukrainian children abducted by Russia. He also confirmed that the plan had been shortened and Ukraineʼs position had been taken into account.

Deputy Foreign Minister Serhiy Kyslytsia, who was part of the delegation, said that the US agreed not to limit the size of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to 600 000, and the clause on amnesty for potential war criminals was reworked to take into account "complaints of those who suffered in the war".

The most controversial issues were put "out of brackets", in particular, the issues of territories and relations between the US, NATO, and Russia. They are to be discussed by Presidents Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.