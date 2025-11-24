In the peace plan, the amnesty point was reworked, and the issue of territories was put “out of brackets”

The updated US peace plan for Ukraine bears little resemblance to the previous version.

This was stated to the Financial Times by Deputy Foreign Minister Serhiy Kyslytsia, who was part of the delegation.

He spoke about the main changes to the plan. Among them:

the plan has 19 points instead of 28 (WP claims that the final number of points has not yet been agreed upon). Almost everything that Ukraine proposed was taken into account;

The US agreed not to limit the size of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to 600 000, as was the case in the first version. Limiting the Ukrainian Armed Forces is a demand that the Russian Federation has constantly voiced;

the clause on amnesty for potential war criminals was reworked to take into account "complaints of those who suffered in the war";

the negotiations identified several issues where compromise could be reached;

The most controversial issues have been put on hold, including the issues of territory and relations between the United States, NATO, and Russia. They are to be discussed by Presidents Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump.

According to the FT, the Ukrainian delegation did not have the authority to decide on the issue of territory, as this would require a referendum.

The media recalled that there were discussions this week that Trump would host Zelensky in Washington to seal the deal. But some people in the Ukrainian presidentʼs entourage advised him to stay in Kyiv so as not to risk a new conflict with Trump that could undo the progress made.

The 28-point American peace plan was first reported by NBC News, and all of its points were published by Axios. One of the main points concerned territories and provided for the recognition of Crimea, as well as the Luhansk and Donetsk regions, as de facto Russian.

In response, the EU presented an alternative plan, the points of which were published by The Telegraph. It contains no restrictions on the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukraine can join NATO, and the issue of territories should be discussed only after a ceasefire.

