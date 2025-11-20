Oleksiy Chernyshovʼs wife filed a lawsuit for the division of property

The wife of former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov, Svitlana, filed a lawsuit with the Pechersky District Court of Kyiv for the division of property.

This is reported by Interfax-Ukraine with reference to the portal "Judicial Authority of Ukraine".

This happened on October 21. Chernyshov himself is listed as the defendant in the case. The court has already determined the composition of the judges who will consider the lawsuit.

On November 18, the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) took Chernyshov into custody in a case of illicit enrichment. The next day, bail was set at UAH 51 million.

During the hearings, the lawyers emphasized that all of the coupleʼs property and accounts are still under arrest — they were "frozen" as part of another case, where Chernyshov is accused of abuse of office and receiving a large bribe.

Prosecutors have said that in the energy corruption scheme, Svitlana Chernyshova appeared under the pseudonym “Professor” and her husband under the code name “Che Guevara”. The defense denies this and says that the intercepted conversations may involve other people.

Svitlana Chernyshova works at the Shevchenko National University of Kyiv — she is a Doctor of Philology and a Professor at the Department of Foreign Languages of the Faculties of History and Philosophy.

Operation “Midas” — investigation into corruption in the energy sector

On November 10 and 11, NABU released four parts of the wiretap audio recordings and reported a large-scale "Midas" operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.

According to the bureau, “Energoatom” counterparties were forced to pay kickbacks in order to avoid blocking payments for services and products supplied or losing their supplier status. This practice was called "barrier".

According to NABU, members of the organization systematically received 10-15% as a bribe from “Energoatom” counterparties. Using this scheme, they legalized approximately $100 million through an office owned by the family of former MP and current senator of the Russian Federation Andriy Derkach.

Five people were detained in this case, and seven were declared suspects. Their names were later announced by the SAPO prosecutor at court hearings:

businessman Tymur Mindich , who appeared in NABU records as "Carlson" and is considered the organizer of the scheme;

, who appeared in NABU records as "Carlson" and is considered the organizer of the scheme; former advisor to the Minister of Energy Ihor Myronyuk (“Rocket”);

(“Rocket”); Executive Director for Physical Protection and Security of JSC NNEGC “Energoatom” Dmytro Basov (“Tenor”);

(“Tenor”); four "employees" of the back office for money laundering: Oleksandr Zukerman ("Sugarman"), Ihor Fursenko ("Rioshyk"), Lesya Ustymenko and Lyudmila Zorina.

Myronyuk, Basov, Zorina, Fursenko, and Ustymenko have already been sent to custody, and sanctions have been imposed against Mindich and Zukerman. Subsequently, a total of UAH 37 million in bail was posted for Zorina and Ustymenko.

The NABU recordings also show the Minister of Energy, who at the time was Herman Halushchenko. He was searched in the case, and on November 12 he was removed from his post as Minister of Justice.

The SAPO prosecutor claimed that one of the defendants in the case interviewed Svitlana Hrynchuk, who later replaced Halushchenko as Minister of Energy.

NABU also claims that the participants in the scheme transferred money to former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov, who has already been charged with illegal enrichment.

President Zelensky and Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko reported an audit of the largest state-owned companies and a large-scale "reset" in energy management.

