Schemes project: Mindich left Ukraine in a “VIP taxi” the night before the NABU searches

Businessman Tymur Mindich, suspected of organizing a corruption scheme in the energy sector, used the services of a "VIP taxi" and left Ukraine a few hours before the searches in his apartment.

This is discussed in the material of the Schemes project.

According to law enforcement sources, Mindich crossed the border at 2:09 a.m. on November 10, a few hours before the investigative actions in his apartment as part of Operation Midas.

Journalists found out that the businessman used the Lviv premium transportation service "TimeLux" for this.

According to Schemes, Mindich left in a Mercedes-Benz S 350, which belongs to one of the owners of this service Maksym Vovk. Another businessman and co-owner of the VIP transfer Eldar Asadulayev, previously worked in the Western Regional Directorate of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

Schemes contacted Lviv businessmen. During a conversation with journalists, Maksym Vovk stated that his company does not check passengersʼ documents. According to him, this is done by the relevant state bodies when crossing the border.

When asked if he knew Mindich, Vovk replied: “Thank God, no.”

And his business partner Eldar Asadulayev only briefly replied: “This is the first time I’ve heard of him,” and hung up.