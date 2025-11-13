The court remanded the 5th suspect in the “Energoatom” corruption case — back office employee Zorina — into custody

Lyudmila Zorina became the fifth person involved in the energy corruption case being investigated by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU), and has already been given a preventive measure.

During the searches, over $105 000 was found in Zorinaʼs possession, which is many times higher than her official income.

The employee of the "back office", through which the defendants in the case allegedly legalized money, will be held in custody for 60 days with the alternative of bail of UAH 12 million.

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has chosen a preventive measure for another person involved in the case of embezzlement at “Energoatom” — businesswoman Lyudmila Zorina.

The “Energoatom” case

On November 10, NABU reported a large-scale operation "Midas" to expose corruption in the energy sector.

According to the bureau, “Energoatom” counterparties were forced to pay kickbacks in order to avoid blocking payments for services provided and products delivered or being stripped of supplier status. This practice was called "barrier".

According to NABU, members of the organization systematically received 10-15% of bribes from “Energoatom” counterparties. Using this scheme, they legalized approximately $100 million through an office owned by the family of former MP and current senator of the Russian Federation Andriy Derkach.

Five people were detained in this case, and seven were declared suspects. Among them are the manager (“Carlson”), the former advisor to the Minister of Energy (“Rocket”), the executive director for physical protection and security of “Energoatom” (“Tenor”), and four “employees” of the money laundering back office.

NABU does not name any of the defendants, but the MP from “Voice” Yaroslav Zheleznyak claims that "Carlson" is Tymur Mindich, who is called a friend of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and one of the co-owners of the company "Studio Kvartal-95".

Sanctions were imposed in Ukraine for three years against him and another businessman Oleksandr Zukerman ("Sugarman").

"Rocket" is the former advisor to the Minister of Energy Ihor Myronyuk, and "Tenor" is the executive director for physical protection and security of “Energoatom” Dmytro Basov. Both have already been sent to custody.

The NABU recordings also show the Minister of Energy, the position held by Herman Halushchenko at the time. He was searched in the case, and on November 12, he was removed from his position as Minister of Justice.

NABU also claims that the participants in the scheme transferred money to the former Deputy Prime Minister. Presumably, this is Oleksiy Chernyshov. He has already been charged with illegal enrichment.

