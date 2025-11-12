The Cabinet of Ministers has suspended the “Energoatom” Vice President Jakob Hartmut

The Cabinet of Ministers has decided to urgently suspend Jakob Hartmut, the Vice President and member of the Board of “Energoatom”.

This was reported by the Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

According to her, the decision was made based on materials received from NABU, as part of a set of measures to restart the companyʼs management.

The government also instructed the interim acting chairman of the board to remove the chief advisor to the president of “Energoatom” Dmytro Basov and several other employees whose involvement is being investigated by law enforcement, in particular:

Director of Finance and Budgeting;

Director of Legal Support;

Head of the separate unit "Centralized Procurement.



The “Energoatom” case

On the morning of November 10, NABU reported a large-scale operation "Midas" to expose corruption in the energy sector.

According to the bureau, “Energoatom” counterparties were forced to pay kickbacks in order to avoid blocking payments for services provided and products delivered or being stripped of supplier status. This practice was called "barrier".

Five people were detained in this case, and seven were declared suspects. These are:

a businessman — the head of a criminal organization, who appeared in NABU records as "Carlson";

former advisor to the Minister of Energy — "Rocket";

Executive Director for Physical Protection and Security of JSC NNEGC “Energoatom” — "Tenor";

four "employees" of the back office for money laundering.

NABU does not name any of the defendants, but the MP from “Voice” Yaroslav Zheleznyak claims that "Carlson" is Tymur Mindich, who is called a friend of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and one of the co-owners of the company "Studio Kvartal-95".

According to Zheleznyak, "Rocket" is the former advisor to the Minister of Energy Ihor Myronyuk, and "Tenor" is the executive director for physical protection and security of “Energoatom” Dmytro Basov.

The NABU recordings also show the Minister of Energy, a position held at the time by Herman Halushchenko, the current Minister of Justice of Ukraine. He was searched as part of the case.

NABU also claims that the participants in the scheme transferred money to the former Deputy Prime Minister. Presumably, this is Oleksiy Chernyshov. He has already been charged with illegal enrichment.

According to NABU, in the case of corruption in the energy sector, the defendants legalized approximately $100 million through an office owned by the family of the former MP and current Senator of the Russian Federation Andriy Derkach.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.