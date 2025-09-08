The Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi revealed how much territory the Defense Forces liberated in August

Despite the threefold superiority of the Russians in men and equipment, the Ukrainian Defense Forces in August regained control over 58 km² of territory and liberated a number of settlements.

This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi.

Babel needs your support Babel employs over 20 people. It’s not a very large newsrook, but not a startup either. We are publishing on the website, YouTube, Telegram channel, and TikTok. We have deliberately abandoned the easiest ways to earn money (like by advertising online casinos). We exist thanks to grants and donations from readers. And we want to rely less on grantors and more on your support. This way we’ll be able to focus on our obligation to you: to present a complete and objective news picture of the day. One-time

Monthly 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate

For example, in the Dobropillia direction, where the Russian army created an offensive group, the Russians captured 13.5 km², but lost 25.5 km². In the Pokrovsk direction, their gain was 5 km², while Ukrainian troops regained control over 26 km².

The Defense Forces did not allow the loss of territories in the Hulyai Pole and Prydniprovsk directions, and in the North-Slobozhansk direction they recaptured 4 km².

The Commander-in-Chief noted that the Russians are using the tactic of "creeping" advance by small infantry groups, trying to infiltrate settlements, using the space between positions and avoiding clashes.

In addition, in August, the Defense Forces attacked 60 targets on Russian territory with Deep Strike weapons. This weakened the Russian Federationʼs ability to produce fuel and lubricants for the army, its aviation weapons, missiles and UAVs, and air defense systems, and disrupted the functioning of the transportation system.

In total, Ukrainian drones hit more than 67 000 enemy targets last month. And the effectiveness of Middle Strike attacks increased by 25%.

In August alone, Russian losses amounted to 28 790 soldiers. And since the beginning of 2025, 297 350 Russian invaders have been eliminated or wounded.

Syrskyi added that August has also become a month of organizational changes in the Armed Forces. The transition to the corps system is being completed, army corps are acquiring their powers, accepting sets of troops and bands of responsibility.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.