The Ukrainian Defense Forces liberated and completely cleared the settlement of Bezsalivka (Sumy region) of Russians.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Units of the 33rd separate assault regiment and the 24th separate assault battalion participated in the operation. During the fighting, Ukrainian soldiers eliminated 18 Russian soldiers.

The day before, on July 27, it became known that Ukrainian military forces had liberated the village of Kindrativka in the Sumy region. And in mid-June, they recaptured Andriivka, a village neighboring Kindrativka (Sumy region).

What preceded

Volodymyr Zelensky said on March 27 that Russia was preparing for a spring offensive on the Sumy and Kharkiv regions. The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky noted on April 9 that a new Russian offensive on the Kharkiv and Sumy regions had actually already begun.

At a press conference on April 17, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Russian Federation had concentrated more than 60 000 soldiers in the Sumy direction. And on May 15, he clarified that it was about 67 000 fighters.

The head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov first reported on May 26 that the Russians had captured settlements in the Sumy region. At that time, the Russian army controlled four villages in the Sumy region.

And on July 1, the General Staff showed the front in the Sumy region and the Russian advance in the region for the first time on its maps. The map from August 10 looks like this:

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.