Ukrainian troops were able to recapture Andriivka in the Sumy region and within a week advanced from 200 to 700 meters in Yunakivka. They control about 90 km² in the Hlushkivsky district (Kursk region).

The Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky told journalists about this on June 21, reports a Babel correspondent.

According to him, the Russians were trying to advance in the Sumy region and were conducting offensive operations along the border of Kindrativka, Andriivka, Yablunivka, and Yunakivka, but so far these operations have been stopped.

"During this time, we recaptured and regained control of Andriivka, and in Yunakivka we advanced from 200 to 700 meters in a week... We control about 90 km² of the territory of the Hlushkivsky district of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, and these are our preemptive actions in response to a possible enemy offensive," Syrsky noted.

He added that the Ukrainian group there is led by Brigadier General Oleh Apostol, who was appointed commander of the Airborne Assault Forces.

"He leads quite successfully," Syrsky noted.

The Commander-in-Chief believes that the actions of Ukrainian forces in the Hlushkivsky region have thwarted the Russian plans. According to him, in April 2025, Russian units — about 60 thousand people (including two airborne assault divisions, airborne assault brigades, marine brigades) — were tasked with replenishing the groupings in the Pokrovsk, Toretsk, Lyman, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson directions in order to increase the pace of the enemy offensive.

"But our active actions in the Hlushkivsky district of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation thwarted these plans. As a result, these units were not redeployed to other directions. One of the brigades, which had already moved to the Pokrovsk direction, returned to the Kursk direction," noted Syrsky and added that currently about 10 thousand Russian soldiers are conducting combat operations in the Hlushkivsky district, on Russian territory.

So the Russian groups have other tasks. The group, with a total strength of about 50 thousand people, is still concentrated in the North Slobozhansk direction.

On May 26, the Sumy Regional Military Administration confirmed that Russia controls four villages in the region — Novenke, Basivka of the Yunakivska community, and Veselivka and Zhuravka of the Khotyn community.

Putin has repeatedly stated his desire to create a "buffer zone" along the Ukrainian-Russian border, and on June 20, he emphasized that he does not rule out the occupation of Sumy.

