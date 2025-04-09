News

Syrsky: Russiaʼs new offensive on Kharkiv and Sumy regions has already begun

Author:
Oleksandra Opanasenko
Date:

A new Russian offensive on the Kharkiv and Sumy regions has effectively begun. Over the past week, the Russians have almost doubled their offensives on all major fronts.

This was stated by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky, in an interview with LB.ua.

Despite the negotiations, which are being held under the mediation of the USA, Russia is increasing the intensity of the offensive. In general, the situation remains unchanged — the Russian Federation does not rule out the intention to completely seize the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, as well as parts of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. The Russians are trying to create a buffer zone in the territories of the Kharkiv, Sumy and Chernihiv regions.

In the fall of 2025, Belarus will host large-scale joint exercises with the Russian Armed Forces, Zapad-2025. In this context, Syrsky recalled that this was the beginning of Russiaʼs full-scale aggression in 2022 — military exercises make it possible to disguise the creation of groups.

“Actually, that’s how 2022 began. You remember that initially a group was created, it conducted exercises, and we all hoped that they would end and the Russian troops would return to their territory,” says Syrsky.

At the same time, the commander-in-chief notes that this is a factor that must be taken into account. But this does not mean that he expects the fall Belarusian-Russian exercises to be a repeat of 2022.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.