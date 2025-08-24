The Defense Forces liberated three villages in the Donetsk region from Russians

Three villages in the Donetsk region — Mykhailivka, Zelenyi Hai, and Volodymyrivka — were liberated from the Russians.

This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi.

"Our troops successfully counterattacked and cleared the villages in the Donetsk region — Mykhailivka, Zelenyi Hai, Volodymyrivka — of the enemy," he noted.

Syrskyi noted that he visited the Pokrovsk direction and spoke with servicemen who have been holding the defense of Pokrovsk for a long time, repelling attacks from superior enemy forces. These are the 25th Airborne, 68th “Jaeger” brigade, 32nd and 155th Mechanized Brigades.

