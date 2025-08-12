The Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated 6 out of 18 occupied villages or important points in the Sumy region.

President Volodymyr Zelensky reported this during a conversation with journalists on August 12, Interfax-Ukraine reports.

According to him, at two points, Ukrainian military personnel reached the border with the Russian Federation:

"In the morning, Apostol [Oleh Apostol, commander of the Airborne Assault Forces] and Syrskyi [Oleksandr Syrskyi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine] reported to me. They cleared another 900 m in the Sumy region near several points on the border."

Скриншот DeepState

A few days before the presidentʼs statements, on August 10, it became known that the Ukrainian Defense Forces had liberated and completely cleared the settlement of Bezsalivka in the Sumy region from Russians. And on July 27, it was officially announced that the Ukrainian military had liberated the village of Kindrativka in the Sumy region. In mid-June, Andriivka (a village neighbouring Kindrativka) was recaptured in the Sumy region.

What preceded

Volodymyr Zelensky said on March 27 that Russia was preparing for a spring offensive on the Sumy and Kharkiv regions. The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi noted on April 9 that a new Russian offensive on the Kharkiv and Sumy regions had actually already begun.

At a press conference on April 17, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Russian Federation had concentrated more than 60 000 soldiers in the Sumy direction. And on May 15, he clarified that it was about 67 000 fighters.

The head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov, first reported on May 26 that the Russians had captured settlements in the Sumy region. At that time, the Russian army controlled four villages in the Sumy region.

And on July 1, the General Staff for the first time showed the front in the Sumy region and the Russian advance in the region on its maps.