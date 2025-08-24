The Defense Forces liberated Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region

The Ukrainian Defense Forces liberated Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine (known as GUR).

The successful offensive operation was carried out by the forces of the Department of Active Operations of GUR, in particular the "Artan" unit, and the 2nd assault battalion of the Third Assault Brigade. The units knocked out the occupiers and restored control over the settlement.

According to intercepts, the operation caught the occupiers by surprise. The Russians lost about a company of personnel and were forced to transfer reserves from other parts of the front.

According to the DeepState analytical project, Novomykhailivka has been under Russian occupation since June 24, 2025.

Earlier that day, the Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi reported the liberation of three more villages in the Donetsk region — Mykhailivka, Zelenyi Hai, and Volodymyrivka.

