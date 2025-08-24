News

The Defense Forces liberated Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region

Author:
Olha Bereziuk
Date:

The Ukrainian Defense Forces liberated Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine (known as GUR).

The successful offensive operation was carried out by the forces of the Department of Active Operations of GUR, in particular the "Artan" unit, and the 2nd assault battalion of the Third Assault Brigade. The units knocked out the occupiers and restored control over the settlement.

According to intercepts, the operation caught the occupiers by surprise. The Russians lost about a company of personnel and were forced to transfer reserves from other parts of the front.

According to the DeepState analytical project, Novomykhailivka has been under Russian occupation since June 24, 2025.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.