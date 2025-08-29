National War Memorial Cemetery opened in the Kyiv region. Local residents protest

On the Day of Remembrance of the Defenders of Ukraine, August 29, the National Military Memorial Cemetery was opened in the Kyiv region between the villages of Hatne and Markhalivka. However, residents of Markhalivka protested. This is what Suspilne writes about. At 9:00 AM, the first five servicemen, whose names remain unknown, were buried. The countryʼs leadership, including President Volodymyr Zelensky, Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko, and the Minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal, arrived for the grand opening. Also present were relatives of the servicemen who plan to bury their relatives here. 1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode Getty Images / «Babel'» "A year of storage in the Kyiv crematorium, and then the urn with the ashes is at my house waiting for this event. There are many families in our community who do not have bodies from Mariupol, they may never receive them. And there must be a place here for relatives to come and pay their respects," says the mother of a soldier from the “Azov” Vira Lytvynenko. According to the Minister of Veterans Affairs Natalia Kalmykova, this cemetery is the first phase with a total of 6 000 grave spaces. A second phase is also being built. "Currently, there are already 360 columbarium places provided for urns with ashes. More will be added at other stages. Here, the state takes full responsibility for burials. And taking care of the graves will also be the stateʼs responsibility. Starting today, relatives can already start processing documents for burial here — in this place," the minister noted.

Read more: The Verkhovna Rada approved the procedure for the burial ritual at the National War Memorial Cemetery

The cemetery can be reached by a special bus, which will depart from Teremky at odd hours every day, and from Hatne at even hours every day. The bus will also have a tour guide who will tell people the history of the memorial complex, as well as the history of Ukraine. During the opening of the war memorial cemetery, Minister Kalmykova was also asked whether it was legal and safe to build this cemetery in this particular location. "As throughout the country, here is groundwater and itʼs normal. To avoid any questions, a drainage system has been laid under all the paths here. All these paths are at a depth of 2.5 meters to 3 meters, and they work. And if you go and look into the grave now, itʼs completely dry," she replied.

Read more: The Verkhovna Rada approved the procedure for the burial ritual at the National War Memorial Cemetery