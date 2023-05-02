The Verkhovna Rada adopted a draft law on the creation of a National Military Memorial Cemetery in Kyiv

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) voted in favor of the draft law on the creation of the National Military Memorial Cemetery in Kyiv.
The MP from "Voice" Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported this.
322 MPs voted for this decision.
The draft law provides for the allocation of land in the Dnipro district of Kyiv for the creation of a memorial cemetery. It is planned to be built near the village of Bykivnia.
- The National Military Memorial Cemetery (NMMC) includes a whole complex of buildings and areas. This is, in particular, the military cemetery for 50 thousand burials, a columbarium, a ritual building and other necessary facilities for the organization of honorable burials, as well as a museum complex. In order to approve the concept and architectural solution, the NMMC will hold an architectural competition. The total area of the National Military Memorial Cemetery reaches almost 100 hectares.
- On October 4, the Cabinet of Ministers decided to create a new state institution — the National Military Memorial Cemetery.