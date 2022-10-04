In Ukraine, a new state body was created — the National Military Memorial Cemetery

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine decided to create a new state institution — the National Military Memorial Cemetery.
This was reported by the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk.
The architectural complex will include its own military cemetery, a museum complex, a ritual building and other necessary facilities for the organization of honorable burials.
Within a two-month period, the Ministry of Veterans Affairs must ensure the activities of the newly created institution. Construction, maintenance, and protection of the territory of the cemetery will be at the expense of the state budget. Burial expenses will also be covered by state funds.
- Previously, the Kyiv City Council allowed the development of a land management project for a military cemetery along Olena Teliga Street in the Shevchenkiv district of the capital.
- On May 31, the Council voted in favor of the draft law "On Amendments to Certain Laws of Ukraine Regarding the National Military Memorial Cemetery."