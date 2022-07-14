A military cemetery will be created in Kyiv

The Kyiv City Council decided to create a military cemetery in the city for honorable burials of defenders of Ukraine.

This was announced by the mayor of the capital Vitaliy Klychko.

The City Council also allowed the development of a land management project for a military cemetery along Olena Teliha Street in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital. "We are talking about a symbolic place in our history — next to the Babyn Yar tract," Klychko said.

At the beginning of June, Klychko announced that the Kyiv City Council will appeal to the Cabinet of Ministers with a request to create a military cemetery in the capital for honorable burials of defenders of Ukraine.