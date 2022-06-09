Kyiv will ask the government to create a military cemetery in the capital

Kyiv City Council will ask the Cabinet of Ministers to create a military cemetery in the capital for the honorary burial of defenders of Ukraine.

This was reported by the Kyiv Military Administration.

"Ukraine is going through a great tragedy and great challenges today. Our soldiers, patriots, heroes of the Ukrainian nation are dying for the freedom and independence of our state. And our duty is to honor their feat and the memory of the heroes. Therefore, we propose that the Kyiv City Council, I am convinced, appeal to the government to create a military cemetery in the capital for the honorary burial of defenders of Ukraine," said Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko at a City Council meeting.

The city authorities are proposing to build such a cemetery near the Babyn Yar. According to Klitschko, Kyiv is ready to bear all the costs associated with the construction of a military cemetery.

"But support is also needed at the national level in matters of documentary support, perhaps even the adoption of a separate law on this issue. I am convinced that Kyiv should implement this project together with the state," Klitschko concluded.