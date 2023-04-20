The Kyiv City Council allocated city land for the creation of the National Military Memorial Cemetery in Bykivnia

The National Military Memorial Cemetery (NMMC), which they wanted to build on Lysa Hora, will be located in Bykivnia in Kyiv. A memorial to the soldiers who died as a result of Russian aggression will be created within the boundaries of the Bykivnia forest and the area of the Darnytsia forestry.
This was reported by the mayor Vitaliy Klitschko, referring to the decision of the Kyiv City Council.
Eight hectares of land in this area were owned by the city, but the deputies took it away, actually starting the procedure of organizing the memorial. Next to this plot is a state plot with an area of 90 hectares.
So the total area of the National Military Memorial Cemetery will reach almost 100 hectares.
- The National Military Memorial Cemetery includes a whole complex of buildings and areas. This is, in particular, the military cemetery for 50 thousand burials, a columbarium, a ritual building and other necessary facilities for the organization of honorable burials, as well as a museum complex. In order to approve the concept and architectural solution, the NMMC will hold an architectural competition.
- On October 4, the Cabinet of Ministers decided to create a new state institution — the National Military Memorial Cemetery.