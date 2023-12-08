Parliament voted for a new location for the war memorial cemetery

In the second reading and as a whole, the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) voted for draft law No. 10289, which is necessary for the construction and operation of the National Military Memorial Cemetery.

The MP of the "Voice" faction Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported this. 303 MPs voted pro.

Zheleznyak writes that the village of Hatne will be the new site for construction of the cemetery.

"This draft law will allow to complete the necessary works in an accelerated mode. In particular, issues related to the land plot, urban planning conditions and environmental impact assessment will be resolved," noted Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

Previously, such a cemetery was planned to be built near the village of Bykivnya, and before that — on Lysa Hora in Kyiv.