The case of the senior NABU official Maghamedrasulov, suspected of trading with Russia — new evidence has emerged

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has published new materials confirming that during the full-scale war, one of the heads of the inter-regional departments of the NABU detectives, together with his father, was engaged in organizing illegal trade with Russia.

The special service reported this on social networks.

This concerns the sale of industrial hemp, which was grown in the Zhytomyr region and planned to be sold to the Russian republic of Dagestan.

According to SBU, the father of the NABU official corresponded with a representative of one of the Russian agricultural companies regarding the sale of industrial hemp. In the correspondence, the representative of the Russian company writes that he received a commercial offer and asks to send up-to-date quality certificates for the products as soon as possible.

He explains that the documents are needed urgently, as the Russian state program for reimbursement of costs for growing industrial hemp is coming to an end. He also names the person who sent him the commercial offer — Ruslan Maghamedrasulov — which coincides with the name of a high-ranking NABU official.

SBU also found evidence in the suspectsʼ phones that the NABU employee was responsible for organizing the illegal business, and his father mostly carried out his instructions and supervised the agricultural processes on site.

Among other things, according to the case materials, Maghamedrasulov not only found contacts for trade with the Russian Federation, but also looked for investors for business. This follows from correspondence found with the high-ranking NABU official himself.

In addition, the investigation established that the law enforcement officerʼs father was in constant contact with Russian citizens, and in 2023 he personally visited Dagestan.

He also corresponded with a fugitive MP from the banned “OPZZh” party Fedir Khrystenko, who, according to the investigation, is connected to the Russian special services and has significant influence on the activities of NABU. Among other things, in one of the episodes of correspondence, they agreed on a meeting in the EU.

The NABU officerʼs contacts with Khrystenko are also evidenced by the peopleʼs deputyʼs correspondence with his father. In particular, Khrystenko wrote that he could not reach his son by phone (for the sake of secrecy, he indicated only the first letter of his name) and asked for help in establishing contact.

Moreover, SBU found out that the father of the NABU official maintained contacts with representatives of the occupation administrations in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine. In particular, he discussed with a Russian occupation official in Horlivka the issue of renewing the registration of his weapons under the laws of the so-called "DPR".

Both men were charged with aiding an aggressor state and are in custody.

What preceded

On July 21, law enforcement officers conducted mass searches at NABU and SAPO. In particular, they detained one of the heads of the Bureauʼs interregional detective departments Ruslan Maghamedrasulov. According to the investigation, the official was in close contact with the fugitive MP from the banned “OPZZh” party Fedir Khrystenko (he was reported suspected of treason), who is connected to the Russian special services.

NABU reported almost 70 searches involving 15 of its employees. They stated that most of them were due to the employeesʼ involvement in a traffic accident (three employees were later reported as suspicious for this).

SBU also said that it had exposed a mole in NABU who was spying for FSB. At the same time, the Bureau says that back in 2023, the special service was informed about a possible mole, but at that time SBU did not reveal the involvement of the bureau employee in espionage.

NABU and SAPO also accused the Security Service of potentially revealing confidential information about the investigation during investigative actions. SBU called these statements manipulations.

And on July 22, SBU declared the discovery of new leaks of secret data in the NABU — during searches at Khrystenkoʼs house, confidential NABU documents were found.

After studying the materials of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office, the court arrested two NABU employees — an employee of the NABU Central Office, who, according to the investigation, works in the closed unit "D-2", and one of the heads of the interregional departments of the NABU detectives Ruslan Maghamedrasulov.

On August 8, the NABU head Semen Kryvonos appealed to SBU with a demand to publish the investigation materials in the case of treason of the Bureauʼs specialists.

