Russia fired a missile at the territory of a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine — three soldiers were killed

On July 29, Russian occupiers launched a missile strike on the territory of one of the training units of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Three servicemen were killed and 18 others were wounded.

This was reported by the press service of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Emergency services are working on the scene. To clarify the circumstances, a commission headed by the head of the Military Law Enforcement Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been created and an internal investigation has been ordered.

The Ground Forces note that if it is established that the actions or inaction of officials led to the death and injury of servicemen, they will be held accountable.

In June, the Russian army attacked the training center of the Ukrainian Land Forces with Shahed drones, struck the training ground of one of the Ukrainian Land Forces mechanized brigades, killing three people, and also hit a training unit in the Poltava region with a missile. Before that, the Russians launched a missile strike on one of the Ukrainian Land Forces training units. 12 soldiers were killed there, another 60 were wounded.

Earlier, on May 20, the Russians hit a military unit in the Sumy region with a missile. Six servicemen were killed and more than ten were injured.

