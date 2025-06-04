News

Russia hits Ukrainian military training unit in Poltava region with missile. There are injuries

Liza Brovko
On June 4, the Russian army launched a missile strike on the territory of one of the training units in the Poltava region. There are wounded servicemen.

This was reported by the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Wounded servicemen are provided with medical care in hospitals.

A special commission will be created to investigate the circumstances of the incident and assess the damage caused. The results of the investigation will be made public after its work is completed.

The press service of the Ground Forces notes that thanks to security measures, the worst consequences were avoided — to protect the military from the constant threat of missile and air strikes in the rear, personnel were dispersed, during the alert everyone was in shelters and followed safety rules.

