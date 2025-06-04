Russia hits Ukrainian military training unit in Poltava region with missile. There are injuries

On June 4, the Russian army launched a missile strike on the territory of one of the training units in the Poltava region. There are wounded servicemen.

This was reported by the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Wounded servicemen are provided with medical care in hospitals.

A special commission will be created to investigate the circumstances of the incident and assess the damage caused. The results of the investigation will be made public after its work is completed.

The press service of the Ground Forces notes that thanks to security measures, the worst consequences were avoided — to protect the military from the constant threat of missile and air strikes in the rear, personnel were dispersed, during the alert everyone was in shelters and followed safety rules.

On June 1, Russian occupiers fired a missile at one of the training units of the Ukrainian Armyʼs Ground Forces, killing 12 soldiers and wounding another 60.

Earlier, on May 20, the Russians fired a missile at a military unit in the Sumy region, killing six servicemen and wounding more than ten.

On March 1, information about an attack on a training ground with Ukrainian Ground Forces soldiers spread online. The head of the Operational-Strategic Group "Khortytsia" Mykhailo Drapaty confirmed this on March 3 and announced an inspection. According to the Ground Forces, the strike resulted in deaths and injuries. Journalist Yuriy Butusov previously reported on the Russian missile strike. He claimed that more than 30 people were killed and another 130 were injured as a result of the shelling.

