The Russian Federation attacked the Ukrainian Armed Forces training ground — there are dead and wounded (UPD)

On June 22, the Russians struck a training ground of one of the mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian Armyʼs Ground Forces — three people were killed and 11 more were wounded. This is the data as of 17:27.

UPD at 19:30: The number of wounded has increased to 14.

The Ukrainian Army Ground Forces reported the Russian attack.

"Thanks to timely safety measures taken upon receiving the air raid alert," numerous personnel losses were avoided. All victims are promptly provided with all necessary assistance in medical facilities.

To clarify all the circumstances of the incident, a special commission has been created at the Ground Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Law enforcement agencies are also working at the scene.

"At the same time, additional security measures are being taken to preserve the lives and health of servicemen in the event of repeated missile and air strikes by the aggressor state," the Ground Forces emphasized.

UPD. The head of the communications department of the Ground Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Vitaliy Sarantsev reported on the air of Yedyni Novyny that, preminarily, the Russian Federation had struck the training ground with an “Iskander-M” missile.

According to him, with the air raid warning signal, a few minutes before the strike, almost all the personnel were dispersed and were in shelters. However, some servicemen neglected safety measures. Most of them ended up being injured.

Sarantsev says that it was not a permanent, but a temporary training ground. The military comes there for certain training tasks, but does not live there.

