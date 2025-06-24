Russia attacked the Shahed training center of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with drones. Consequences

On June 24, the Russian army attacked the territory of one of the training centers of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with Shahed attack drones.

This was reported by the press service of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

One wounded soldier is known to have been taken to a medical facility. The Land Forces emphasize that numerous casualties were avoided thanks to a set of preventive measures, clearly defined security algorithms, and a high level of military training.

Recently, on June 22, the Russians struck a training ground of one of the mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian Armyʼs Land Forces. Three people were killed there.

Earlier this month, on June 4, Russian occupiers fired a missile at the territory of one of the training units in Poltava region. Before that, on June 1, the Russians launched a missile strike at one of the training units of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, killing 12 soldiers and wounding another 60.

Earlier, on May 20, the Russians fired a missile at a military unit in the Sumy region, killing six servicemen and wounding more than ten.

