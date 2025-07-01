Taiwan to hold largest military-civilian exercise in its history, simulating Chinese invasion

The annual Han Kuang exercise will begin on July 9, last for ten days, and will mobilize more than 22 000 reservists. The military will simulate a blockade and invasion by the PRC. These are the largest exercises in the countryʼs history, and they will take place against the backdrop of increasing pressure from China.

Reuters writes about this.

The head of the Joint Department of Combat Planning of the Ministry of Defense Tong Zhi-hsing said that the exercise scenarios include a joint fire attack and the crossing of a landing group by the PRC army. Taiwanʼs armed forces will practice building a chain of strikes using precision attacks from the sea and from the air.

Along with the military exercises, civil defense exercises will also be held. They will include missile alerts and practice evacuations in major cities.