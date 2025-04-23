White House: Zelensky is “moving in the wrong direction” regarding peace talks

Washington stated that Volodymyr Zelensky was supposedly "moving in the wrong direction" regarding negotiations to end the war in Ukraine.

This was reported by spokeswoman Karoline Levitt during a conversation with reporters on April 23.

According to her, the US President Donald Trump is disappointed with the pace of peace talks, because he wants to do what is "right for the world".

“His patience is at its limit. He wants the killings to stop, but for that to happen, both sides of the war need to be ready. Unfortunately, President Zelensky seems to be moving in the wrong direction,” Levitt says.

The White House spokeswoman added that Volodymyr Zelensky is allegedly trying to challenge the peace talks in the media, which is unacceptable for the president. She is convinced that these talks should take place behind closed doors.

"The President [Trump] is not asking Ukraine to recognize Crimea [as Russian] — no one asked them to. What he is asking is for people to come to the negotiating table, recognizing that this is a brutal war that has been going on for far too long. In order to make a good deal, both sides have to come out of the negotiations a little dissatisfied," the official emphasized.

Ceasefire negotiations

Washington is negotiating with Russia and Ukraine to end the war, but a true ceasefire is still in sight. Kyiv has already agreed to halt hostilities in the Black Sea and not attack Russian energy facilities during a 30-day truce. Moscow, in return, has only promised not to attack energy facilities and said it would implement the Black Sea agreements only after Western sanctions are lifted.

The New York Post reported on April 19 that the US wants to agree on the terms of a full and comprehensive ceasefire in London next week, followed by talks with Moscow. According to the publication, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov told US officials that Kyiv “90% supports” President Trump’s peace plan, which US officials presented to him during meetings in Paris.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense later denied that Kyiv had "90% agreed" with the US peace plan.

