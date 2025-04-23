Vice President Vance said the US expects territorial concessions from Ukraine and Russia

The US expects both Ukraine and Russia to give up some territories in order to reach a peace agreement between the parties.

This was stated by US Vice President JD Vance, Bloomberg reports.

“The current lines, or somewhere close to them, is where, ultimately, I think you will draw new lines of conflict,” Vance told reporters in India on Wednesday, after completing a tour of the Taj Mahal.

He added that this would mean that both Ukraine and Russia would have to give up part of the territory that each side currently controls.

"There has to be some territorial exchange," Vance noted.

Ceasefire negotiations

Washington is negotiating with Russia and Ukraine to end the war, but a true ceasefire is still in sight. Kyiv has already agreed to halt hostilities in the Black Sea and not attack Russian energy facilities during a 30-day truce. Moscow, in return, has only promised not to attack energy facilities and said it would implement agreements on the Black Sea only after Western sanctions are lifted.

The New York Post reported on April 19 that the US wants to agree on the terms of a full and comprehensive ceasefire in London next week, followed by talks with Moscow. According to the publication, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov told US officials that Kyiv “90% supports” President Trump’s peace plan, which US officials presented to him during meetings in Paris.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense later denied that Kyiv had "90% agreed" with the US peace plan.

According to Bloomberg, the American side in Paris presented to the allies a proposal for a settlement in Ukraine, which includes conditions for a cessation of hostilities and easing of sanctions against Russia. This proposal would effectively freeze the war, and the Ukrainian territories currently occupied by Russia would remain under Moscowʼs control, the publicationʼs sources said.

The US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said after meeting with allies in Paris that the US could end its mediation efforts in Ukraine within days if it does not see clear signs of a peace deal. Trump confirmed his words the same day.

