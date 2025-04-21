Zelensky informed about new negotiations between Ukraine, the US, France and the UK

Volodymyr Zelensky informed about new negotiations between Ukraine, the United States, France, and the United Kingdom. According to him, the meeting will take place on Wednesday, April 23, in London.

The president said this after a conversation with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

"We are ready to continue to move as constructively as possible to achieve an unconditional ceasefire and further ensure the establishment of a real and lasting peace," Volodymyr Zelensky wrote after a conversation with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, with whom he also discussed joint work in European security formats.

On April 17, the Ukrainian delegation met with the Americans in Paris. According to the WSJ, during the meeting in Paris on April 17, the American delegation handed over a confidential document to the Ukrainian delegation with a plan for resolving the Russian-Ukrainian war.

The US proposes a ceasefire along the current lines of contact and recognition of Crimea as Russian. It also rules out Ukraineʼs membership in NATO and proposes making the territory around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP) neutral, which could be under US control.

At the same time, the plan does not recognize that Russia has the legal right to control the four occupied regions of Ukraine, although it does not require Russian troops to leave these territories. A State Department source noted that the plan provided only contains “possible options that Kyiv should consider”, and not “either-or” proposals.

Ukraine is expected to provide feedback this week during a meeting of US, Ukrainian and European officials in London.

Ceasefire negotiations

Washington is negotiating with Russia and Ukraine to end the war, but a true ceasefire is still in sight. Kyiv has already agreed to halt hostilities in the Black Sea and not attack Russian energy facilities during a 30-day truce. Moscow, in return, has only promised not to attack energy facilities and said it would implement the Black Sea agreements only after Western sanctions are lifted.

The New York Post reported on April 19 that the United States wants to agree on the terms of a full and comprehensive ceasefire in London next week, followed by talks with Moscow. According to the publication, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov told American officials that Kyiv “90%” supports President Trump’s peace plan, which was presented to him by US officials during meetings in Paris.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense later denied that Kyiv had "90% agreed" with the US peace plan.

According to Bloomberg, the American side in Paris presented to the allies a proposal for a settlement in Ukraine, which includes conditions for a cessation of hostilities and easing of sanctions against Russia. This proposal would effectively freeze the war, and the Ukrainian territories currently occupied by Russia would remain under Moscowʼs control, the publicationʼs sources said.

The publication also wrote that the US is ready to recognize Crimea as Russian as part of a future peace agreement. At the same time, Zelensky constantly notes that Ukraine will not recognize any of its occupied territories as Russian — these are red lines. The president said on April 17 that Ukraine is discussing a ceasefire with the US, but without the issue of territories.

Marco Rubio said after meeting with allies in Paris that the United States could end its mediation efforts in Ukraine in a matter of days if it does not see clear signs of a peace deal. Trump confirmed his words the same day.

