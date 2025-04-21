WSJ: Ukraine was given a secret document with Trumpʼs war plan in Paris

During a meeting in Paris on April 17, the American delegation handed over to the Ukrainian delegation a confidential document with a plan for resolving the Russian-Ukrainian war.

This is reported by The Wall Street Journal, citing sources.

According to the document, the US proposes a ceasefire along the current lines of contact and recognition of Crimea as Russian. It also rules out Ukraineʼs membership in NATO and proposes making the territory around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant neutral, which could be under US control.

At the same time, some of the ideas outlined in the document do not meet Russiaʼs demands. In particular, the plan does not recognize that Russia has the legal right to control four occupied regions of Ukraine, although it does not demand that Russian military personnel leave these territories.

The US also does not propose reducing the Ukrainian army and does not oppose Western military support for Kyiv or the deployment of European troops in Ukraine.

A State Department source said the plan was only “possible options for Kyiv to consider”, not “either-or” proposals. Ukraine is expected to provide feedback this week during a meeting of US, Ukrainian, and European officials in London.

On April 17, a Ukrainian delegation met with the Americans in Paris. According to Bloomberg, the American side presented the allies with a proposal for a settlement in Ukraine, which includes conditions for a cessation of hostilities and easing of sanctions against the Russian Federation. This proposal would effectively freeze the war, and the Ukrainian territories currently occupied by Russia would remain under Moscowʼs control, the publicationʼs sources said.

The publication also wrote that the US is ready to recognize Crimea as Russian as part of a future peace agreement. At the same time, Zelensky constantly notes that Ukraine will not recognize any of its occupied territories as Russian — these are red lines. The president said on April 17 that Ukraine is discussing a ceasefire with the US, but without the issue of territories.

Rubio said after meeting with allies in Paris that the United States could end its mediation efforts in Ukraine in a matter of days if it does not see clear signs of a peace deal. Trump confirmed his words the same day.

