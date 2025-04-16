The US will not conclude bilateral agreements with Russia or ease sanctions until a ceasefire is achieved in Ukraine.

This was stated by State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce at a briefing.

"There will be no negotiations or agreements while this carnage continues," Bruce emphasized, answering a question about negotiations with Russia and a possible easing of sanctions.

She noted that after the missile strike on Sumy on Palm Sunday, doubts arise about who really wants peace and a ceasefire. The State Department spokeswoman called the war in Ukraine a "meat grinder", emphasizing that the situation remains unchanged, but the US continues to work to establish a ceasefire.

