Death toll from Russian attack on Sumy rises

The death toll from the missile attack by the aggressor country Russia on Sumy on April 13 has risen to 35 people.

This was reported by the Prosecutorʼs Office of the Sumy region.

The dead included an 11-year-old boy and a 17-year-old man. 117 people were injured, including 15 children.

The Russians struck the center of Sumy on the morning of April 13. Residential and non-residential buildings were damaged, and the epicenter of the attack was the premises of the regional Human Rights Protection Center.

The strike was carried out by Russian units of the 112th and 448th missile brigades with two “Iskander-M/KN-23” ballistic missiles, said the head of the Defense Ministryʼs GUR Kyrylo Budanov. According to him, the attack came from the territory of the Voronezh and Kursk regions of Russia.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.